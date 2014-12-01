SHANGHAI Dec 1 China's big five banks pared gains on Monday after the country's cabinet introduced draft deposit insurance rules on Sunday.

China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the country's largest lender, dipped slightly after rising over 2 percent during morning trading.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd retreated from a high of over 3 percent and is now flat.

China on Sunday issued draft regulations to introduce a bank deposit insurance system for the first time, the latest in a series of steps to fully liberalise interest rates and allow banks to compete on a wholly commercial basis. (Reporting by Engen Tham)