Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
HONG KONG Dec 12 Chinese lender Shengjing Bank Co Ltd launched on Friday an up to $1.4 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, seeking funds to bolster its capital requirements and support lending growth, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
The IPO consists of 1.38 billion shares offered in an indicative range of HK$7.43 ($1) to HK$7.81 each, the terms showed. About 91 percent of the shares on offer are new shares. ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.