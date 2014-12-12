HONG KONG Dec 12 Chinese lender Shengjing Bank Co Ltd launched on Friday an up to $1.4 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, seeking funds to bolster its capital requirements and support lending growth, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The IPO consists of 1.38 billion shares offered in an indicative range of HK$7.43 ($1) to HK$7.81 each, the terms showed. About 91 percent of the shares on offer are new shares. ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)