* China cabinet aims to scrap banks' loan-to-deposit limit
* Move seen as benefiting small lenders
* Chinese banks only used average 66 pct of LDR in Q1
* Follows other reforms aimed at reallocating capital
By Pete Sweeney and Kevin Yao
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 25 China's decision to
scrap limits on how much of their deposits banks can lend won't
immediately revive its slowing economy, but it is likely to be
celebrated in the boardrooms of smaller banks and ultimately by
the private business community.
The Chinese economy, growing at its slowest pace in decades,
has proven unresponsive to repeated cuts to guidance interest
rates and banks' reserve requirements, so Chinese policymakers
appear to be turning to reform to help restart investment,
removing administrative shackles that hold back lending to
productive companies.
China's cabinet on Wednesday proposed scrapping a cap that
currently limits banks' lending at 75 percent of deposits, and
bankers said the change will both reduce their funding costs and
free them from the need to scramble to acquire deposits before
they can issue loans.
Some believe the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) cap implicitly
favours China's "big five" state-owned banks, which typically
hog the lion's share of deposits but tend to prefer lending to
often inefficient state-owned industrial giants.
Many economists say that has inadvertently contributed to
overcapacity in some of China's least competitive firms and to
asset bubbles, as many state companies, facing dubious prospects
in their core businesses, have taken out cheap loans to
speculate in real estate or stocks.
"While scrapping the LDR is unlikely to have much impact on
overall lending growth, it will impact the distribution of
lending between banks," wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital
Economics in a research note, adding that smaller banks'
enthusiasm for shadow banking suggests they are more eager to
lend.
That in turn would encourage banks to support innovation and
new start-ups, said Wen Bin, analyst at Minsheng Bank.
"The government is encouraging mass innovations which are
related to small businesses that could help boost demand for
loans and financial services," he said.
The step follows other tweaks to money management tactics
that are seen as rebalancing funding costs to encourage more
long-term borrowing and less short-term speculation, as previous
easing moves have done little to spur fresh
investment.
"Without reforms, policy tools cannot be very effective. We
need to open up the financial industry," said a senior economist
at a think-tank connected to the government.
"We should have a market-based financial system which will
help improve monetary policy transmission."
LACK OF INVESTMENT
Chinese state-owned banks have remained reluctant to lend to
riskier private firms, and Chinese executives have been
unwilling to borrow at high rates for low returns, preferring to
pay down debt and wait for a turnaround.
Though some recent surveys have shown signs of tentative
recovery in real estate and inflation, a lack of investment has
continued to hamper China's recovery.
Bankers and loan officers who spoke to Reuters welcomed the
reform and agreed it would benefit smaller lenders, but did not
expect a rapid resurgence in lending. The amendment still needs
approval by the Standing Committee of the National People's
Congress, China's parliament.
While in theory economists estimate the change could free up
between 1.1 trillion and 3.5 trillion yuan in lendable capital,
it is unlikely to do so in practice.
Official data from the banking regulator shows the average
loan-to-deposit ratio was only 66 percent at the end of the
first quarter, far below the regulatory limit, calling into
question assertions that the LDR has been a major barrier to
lending.
"There will be some impact, but it won't be big," said an
executive at a mid-sized bank who declined to be named, though
he did note this would ease pressure on banks to load up on
deposits before they can lend more.
($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi)
