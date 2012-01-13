* China warns against lending surge early in year-sources

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 China's central bank has instructed banks to restrain lending in the first few months in an early warning against a seasonal surge in bank loans, three banking sources said on Friday.

The sources said branch officials from the People's Bank of China ordered banks across the country to manage their loans, with instructions to banks in Shanghai to cap first-quarter lending at 40 percent of total loans extended in 2011.

For January, Shanghai banks should cap lending at 35 percent of their first-quarter loan quota, sources said. The central bank's branch office in Shanghai was not available for comments.

"Market talk is that January loans extended so far have already exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($158.28 billion), and regulators appear to want to curb it in one way or another," said a banker in eastern China.

Bank lending surges at the start of every year in China as banks rush to get loans out of the door to maximise profits and win market share.

But banks do not have a say over how much they can lend as that is decided by Beijing through an annual loan target, which is also a centrepiece of China's monetary policy.

Sources said this week that China has lifted its 2012 loan target to 8 trillion yuan, from 2011's target of 7-7.5 trillion yuan, in an attempt to support the economy and juice growth. ($1 = 6.3178 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Bella Zeng and Jacqueline Wong; Writing by Koh Gui Qing)