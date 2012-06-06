BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
BEIJING, June 6 China's banks made new loans worth nearly 800 billion yuan ($126 billion) in May, the Economic Information Daily quoted authoritative unnamed sources as saying on Wednesday.
A slew of pro-growth policy announcements that have accelerated spending on infrastructure and key investment projects would also arrest a decease in medium and long-term loan demand, the paper said.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday forecasts new lending likely picked up to 720 billion yuan in May from 682 billion yuan in April.
The China Securities Journal said on Tuesday new lending at China's "Big Four" state banks totalled 253 billion yuan in May, while credit across all financial institutions grew by an estimated 700 billion yuan.
China's Big Four banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd .They typically account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending. ($1 = 6.3676 yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.