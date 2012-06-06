BEIJING, June 6 China's banks made new loans worth nearly 800 billion yuan ($126 billion) in May, the Economic Information Daily quoted authoritative unnamed sources as saying on Wednesday.

A slew of pro-growth policy announcements that have accelerated spending on infrastructure and key investment projects would also arrest a decease in medium and long-term loan demand, the paper said.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday forecasts new lending likely picked up to 720 billion yuan in May from 682 billion yuan in April.

The China Securities Journal said on Tuesday new lending at China's "Big Four" state banks totalled 253 billion yuan in May, while credit across all financial institutions grew by an estimated 700 billion yuan.

China's Big Four banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd .They typically account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending. ($1 = 6.3676 yuan)

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)