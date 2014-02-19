BEIJING Feb 19 China's banks will have to increase their liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) to 100 percent by 2018 under new rules to take effect from March 1, the banking regulator said on Wednesday.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) also reaffirmed its requirement that commercial banks' loan-to-deposit ratio cannot be higher than 75 percent. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)