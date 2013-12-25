BEIJING Dec 25 Chinese banks must better manage liquidity risks as funding costs climb amid a government drive to liberalise interest rates, Wang Yongli, a vice president at the Bank of China, one of the country's biggest lenders, said on Wednesday.

China's interbank cash crunch eased further on Wednesday as corporate tax refunds deposited to commercial banks helped ease liquidity conditions, following central bank cash injections.

"Chinese banks are in urgent need of improving their ability of liquidity management, which is particularly more complicated than handling other risks. But for a long time, Chinese banks have been weak in this," Wang told a briefing.

Chinese banks lack sound liquidity management as they have been focusing on boosting market share and profits, he said.

The inefficient use of credit in China and a maturity mismatch in banks' assets and liabilities has also exacerbated short-term liquidity pressure in the money market, Wang said.

The central bank has urged commercial banks to improve their asset and liability structure as lenders raise more short-term funds via shadow banking channels for making long-term loans.

The central bank should not rush to inject cash as long as banks' liquidity conditions do not threaten the financial sector, Wang said, adding that money market rates would become more volatile as the country embraces market-driven interest rates.

"So far, there is no liquidity problem in the banking system, we must accept that the borrowing cost indeed becomes higher and higher," Cao Yuanzheng, chief economist at Bank of China, said at the same briefing.

Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan has said that China's borrowing costs would have a tendency to go upwards as the country moves towards a market-based interest rate regime and due to strong demand for funds. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Robert birsel)