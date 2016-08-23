BEIJING Aug 23 Banks in China's Henan province have reduced their lending to sectors suffering from overcapacity by 6.4 billion yuan ($963.71 million) so far this year, a bank regulator official said on Tuesday.

The regulator is encouraging banks to reduce the burden on firms in the province via restructuring of debt, Zhang Chun, deputy head of the Henan branch of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), said at a briefing in Beijing.

No details were immediately available on how the lending cuts have been made.

($1 = 6.6410 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)