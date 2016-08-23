BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
BEIJING Aug 23 Banks in China's Henan province have reduced their lending to sectors suffering from overcapacity by 6.4 billion yuan ($963.71 million) so far this year, a bank regulator official said on Tuesday.
The regulator is encouraging banks to reduce the burden on firms in the province via restructuring of debt, Zhang Chun, deputy head of the Henan branch of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), said at a briefing in Beijing.
No details were immediately available on how the lending cuts have been made.
($1 = 6.6410 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: