SHANGHAI May 22 China's four major banks issued
new loans of 233 billion yuan ($37.98 billion) by May 21st, 21st
Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday, citing industry
sources, adding that total loans for the month could reach 900
billion yuan.
Total loans issued by China's top four banks, including ICBC
, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China
and China Construction Bank
, accounted for 31 percent of total lending
in April, the paper said.
Chinese banks made 792.9 billion yuan ($129.3 billion) of
new loans in April, largely in line with market expectations,
while money supply jumped as the central bank kept policy
accommodative to support the economy.
The lending figure, issued by the People's Bank of China on
Friday, was a shade lower than the median forecast of 800
billion yuan, which compared to March's 1.06 trillion yuan.
($1 = 6.1356 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Eric Meijer)