BEIJING Feb 16 China's top four state
banks extended 30 billion yuan ($4.76 billion) in new local
currency loans in the first 12 days of February, the 21st
Century Business Herald reported on Thursday, citing an
unidentified authoritative source.
The big four banks typically account for 30-40 percent of
all new loans in banking sector.
Chinese banks made 738.1 billion yuan in new loans in
January, with the top four state banks lending 320 billion yuan
during the same period.
The central bank said in its fourth quarter monetary policy
report that it expects the broad measure of M2 money supply to
grow 14 percent this year, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
The newspaper also quoted the source as saying that lending
growth may pick up for the rest of this month, with banks able
to extend more credit as deposits rebound in the wake of the
traditionally heavy drawdown ahead of China's Lunar New Year
holiday season.
The big four lenders are Industrial & Commercial Bank of
China , China Construction Bank
, Agricultural Bank of China
and Bank of China .
($1 = 6.3000 Chinese yuan)
