SHANGHAI Feb 22 China's four biggest
state-owned banks have extended new local currency loans worth
around 70 billion yuan ($11.12 billion) in February, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The official newspaper estimated new yuan loans issued by
the four major banks in the first two weeks of February stood at
only 30 billion yuan, which was way below market expectations.
But the banks then ramped up their lending the following weeks.
The big four state-run banks include Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China
Construction Bank , Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China
.
Total lending, including other Chinese banks, could still
exceed loans made in January, the paper said, citing unnamed
bank sources.
Chinese banks extended a total of 738.1 billion yuan ($117.3
billion) in new loans in January, the central bank said on
Friday, well below market forecasts for 1 trillion yuan.
China's central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold
in reserves on Saturday, boosting lending capacity by an
estimated 350-400 billion yuan in a bid to crank up credit
creation as the world's second-biggest economy faces a fifth
successive quarter of slowing growth.
($1 = 6.2964 Chinese yuan)
