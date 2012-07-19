BEIJING, July 19 China's bank lending to the real estate sector rebounded between April and June on recovering property sales and changing market sentiment, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

Chinese banks lent 322.6 billion yuan ($50.64 billion) to property developers and home buyers in the second quarter, up 20 percent from the year earlier period.

The surge followed a 54 percent decline in the first quarter and a drop of 38 percent in 2011, offering fresh evidence that Beijing's policy fine-tuning has given a lift to the property sector.

Property loans accounted for 12.3 percent of total new loans issued in the first half of this year, up from 10.2 percent in the first quarter, the central bank said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn

Outstanding mortgage loans at the end of June rose 11 percent from a year earlier to 7.49 trillion yuan, while outstanding loans to property developers rose 11.3 percent to 2.92 trillion yuan over the same period.

Latest official figures showed that China's property sales swung into positive growth in June for the first time in eight months and home prices in 70 major cities also broke eight straight months of decline in June.

The figures also showed that new loans to government-subsidised housing projects amounted to 86.9 billion yuan in the first half of this year, accounting for 49.7 percent of all loans to developers.

The central bank also said that bank lending to fixed-asset investment projects picked up in the second quarter, with the outstanding figure rising 10.3 percent at the end of June year on year, compared with 9.9 percent at the end of March.

Meanwhile, the mid-to long-term loans for the manufacturing industry dropped 42 percent in the first six months from a year ago, compared with a drop of 31 percent in the first three months, it added. ($1 = 6.3702 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ron Popeski)