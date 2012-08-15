BEIJING Aug 15 China's banks saw bad loans steady and capital strength edge up at the end of the second quarter of 2012, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday.

The average non-performing loan ratio in China's banking system was unchanged at 0.9 percent in Q2 versus Q1, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn

The weighted average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of Chinese banks increased to 12.9 percent as at the end of June, up from 12.7 in the first quarter, data from CBRC showed.

Meanwhile, the core capital adequacy inched up to 10.4 percent from 10.3 percent in the first quarter.

The CBRC requires major lenders to maintain a minimum CAR of 11.5 percent. Other banks need a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.

Many investors worry China's giant state-controlled banking sector would be pressured this year and next as a slowing economy drives more borrowers into defaults, dragging on bank revenues.

In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)