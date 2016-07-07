BEIJING, July 7 Risks from non-performing loans at China's banks will continue to rise in the near term, an official of China's banking regulator said on Thursday.

Banks should be vigilant of risks triggered by asset bubbles, especially risks related to local governments, Yu Xuejun, chairman of the Board of Supervisors of Key State-Owned Financial Institutions of the regulator, told a conference.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)