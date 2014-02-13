BEIJING Feb 13 Chinese banks' non-performing
loan ratio edged up to 1 percent at the end of December 2013
from 0.97 at the end of September, the country's bank regulator
said on Thursday.
The weighted average capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks
was at 12.19 pct as of the end of December, up slightly from
12.18 percent at the end of September, China Banking Regulatory
Commission said in a statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn
In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good
for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the
cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside
for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)