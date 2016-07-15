HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 4:12 P.M. EST/2112 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
BEIJING, July 15 The non-performing loan ratio for China's commercial banking sector rose to 1.81 percent as of the end of June, compared with a 1.75 percent at end-March, the country's banking regulator said on Friday.
The loan provisioning ratio for the banks stood at 161 percent, while the capital adequacy ratio for major banks was 13.2 percent at end-June, the China Banking Regulator Commission said in an online statement. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Jan 29 Puerto Rico's governor signed a law on Sunday that allows him to define essential government services and set aside money to pay for them, setting the vision of how to prioritize a mountain of obligations the struggling U.S. territory cannot afford.
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.