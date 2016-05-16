SHANGHAI May 16 China's central bank has started an investigation into the accuracy of commercial banks' data on non-performing loans (NPLs), two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) wants to know if any NPLs have been miscategorised as normal loans or special-mention loans, debt that is deemed to be at risk of turning sour, according to the sources who saw a central bank notice on the issue said.

The PBOC declined an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

