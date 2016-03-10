SHANGHAI, March 10 China's central bank is preparing new regulations that would allow commercial banks to directly swap non-performing loans to firms for shares in their companies, two sources with direct knowledge of the new policy told Reuters.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the release of a new document explaining the regulatory change was imminent.

They added that the new regulations would be promulgated with special approval from the State Council, China's cabinet-equivalent body, thus skirting the need to revise the current commercial bank law, which prohibits banks from investing in non-financial institutions.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) did not respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 6.5142 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Hong Kong Newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney and Shu Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)