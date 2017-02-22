BEIJING Feb 22 China's banking regulator said on Wednesday the commercial banking sector's net profit rose to 1.65 trillion yuan ($240 billion) last year, a 3.54 percent increase from 2015.

Chinese commercial banks' weighted average core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.75 percent at the end of 2016, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in an online statement.

The sector's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was at 1.74 percent at end-December, largely flat from the end of the third quarter, the CBRC said, while the volume of NPLs increased to 1.51 trillion yuan, from 1.49 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.8790 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)