BEIJING May 12 China's banking regulator is
paying special attention to real estate loans to small and
medium-sized developers, an official with the agency said on
Friday.
The quality of banks' real estate loans is good, Xiao
Yuanqi, chief of the prudent regulation bureau of the China
Banking Regulatory Commission said.
He said the ratio of non-performing loans in real estate is
"below industry average level", without elaborating.
CBRC will also focus on property lending in third and
fourth-tier cities, he said.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)