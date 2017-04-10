BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
SHANGHAI, April 10 China's banking regulator said on Monday it has issued guidelines on risk control for lenders, as authorities ramp up efforts to contain risks from a rapid build-up in debt.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) made the comments in a statement posted on its official website, after a Friday news conference which covered the authority's plans to prevent systematic financial risks.
The guidelines were not made available to the general public.
China's banks extended a record 12.65 trillion yuan ($1.84 trillion) of loans in 2016, despite worries about the dangers of prolonged debt-fueled stimulus.
(Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: