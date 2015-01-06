BEIJING Jan 6 China's foreign exchange
regulator has ordered major state banks to check for possible
illegal activity in the currency market, as it tries to clamp
down on speculative money flows in and out of the country.
Banks are being asked to examine cross-border deals
involving derivatives and other innovative currency products
that may have violated its regulations, the State Administration
of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on posted on its
website on Tuesday.
These checks will help banks "curb illegal foreign exchange
operations and criminal activities" and limit their risk
exposure, SAFE said.
This audit will run from January to May, and banks involved
include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, Bank of China , Agriculture Bank
of China and China Construction Bank
, the regulator said.
China has been trying to curb speculative money flows that
could pose a threat to financial stability as the country
gradually opens up its financial markets and promotes the yuan's
usage in trade and investment.
