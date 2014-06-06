BEIJING, June 6 China will tighten supervision
over cross-market products and shadow banking sector, an
official from China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), the
country's banking regulator, said on Friday.
The official also told a news conference that the regulator
will maintain steady monetary policy and make minor adjustments
as needed.
China's central bank pledged in March to improve its
monitoring of the shadow banking sector, as part of an effort to
make its data on bank credit and interest rates more accurate.
(Reporting by Shen Yan and Jonathan Standing; Writing by Engen
Tham; Editing by Kazunori Takada)