SHANGHAI May 11 China's banking regulator has
asked some commercial banks to suspend issuance of classified
asset management products, in Beijing's latest effort to curb
financial risk amid a rising number of debt defaults this year,
people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commision (CBRC) transmitted
the so-called window guidance, a sort of informal administrative
edict, orally, the three people said.
The CBRC did not give an immediate comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Classified asset management products each have two
sub-products, one priority and one secondary. The former is
promised repayment first in the event of losses, but returns are
smaller. The latter carries higher returns but bears the brunt
of losses.
Typically, classified asset management products are very
risky products, particularly when the market is volatile.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk;
Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by John Ruwitch)