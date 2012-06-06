BEIJING, June 6 China has delayed the implementation of tougher capital requirements for banks by up to a year to January 2013, the government said on Wednesday.

Big banks will be subjected to a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 11.5 percent when the new rules kick in January next year, the government said in a statement on its website, tougher than the previous requirement of 8 percent.

The delay comes after Chinese banks complained that the new rules were too stringent to be met this year, as previously planned. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)