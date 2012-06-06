BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
BEIJING, June 6 China has delayed the implementation of tougher capital requirements for banks by up to a year to January 2013, the government said on Wednesday.
Big banks will be subjected to a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 11.5 percent when the new rules kick in January next year, the government said in a statement on its website, tougher than the previous requirement of 8 percent.
The delay comes after Chinese banks complained that the new rules were too stringent to be met this year, as previously planned. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.