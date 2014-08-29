BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg FY 2016 profit for period RUB 4.3 billion, up 18.2% YR/YR
* FY 2016 profit for period 4.3 billion roubles, up 18.2 pct versus year ago
BEIJING Aug 29 China's central bank said on Friday that it would cut reserve requirement ratios for banks operating in areas hit by a recent earthquake in the southwestern Yunnan province.
The earthquake earlier this month struck a remote part of Yunnan - the latest incident in a temblor-prone region. The epicentre of the quake was Longtoushan town in the province's mountainous Ludian county. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY 2016 profit for period 4.3 billion roubles, up 18.2 pct versus year ago
March 22 Shanghai Tianchen Co Ltd: * Says it will pay 0.3 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/HtH1H2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 22 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd: