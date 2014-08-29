BEIJING Aug 29 China's central bank said on Friday that it would cut reserve requirement ratios for banks operating in areas hit by a recent earthquake in the southwestern Yunnan province.

The earthquake earlier this month struck a remote part of Yunnan - the latest incident in a temblor-prone region. The epicentre of the quake was Longtoushan town in the province's mountainous Ludian county. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Anand Basu)