SHANGHAI Aug 21 China's Bank of Communications
Co Ltd (BoCom) posted a 12 percent rise in
net profit for January-June, its weakest first-half in four
years, due to slowing loan growth and compressed interest
margins.
Net profit increased to 34.8 billion yuan ($5.68 billion)
from 31.09 billion yuan a year earlier, China's fifth-biggest
lender said on Wednesday. That compares with the average
estimate of 34.39 billion yuan in a Thomson Reuters poll of four
analysts.
Second-quarter profit rose 12.5 percent from a year earlier
to 17.1 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations.
HSBC Holdings Plc has a 19 percent stake
in BoCom.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ryan Woo)