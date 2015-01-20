SHANGHAI Jan 20 China's banking regulator has
set up a new department to supervise trust companies, the latest
move by authorities to establish greater control over some of
the largest players in the country's shadow-banking sector.
Trust companies are non-bank lenders that raise funds by
selling high-yielding investments known as wealth management
products (WMPs) and use the proceeds to fund loans to risky
borrowers such as property developers, local governments and
others to whom banks are reluctant to lend.
Under the regulatory framework, published on the China
Banking Regulatory Commission's (CBRC) website on Tuesday, the
regulator also plans to set up new departments to oversee city
commercial banks and credit cooperatives.
Core reasons for the reform are to "strengthen on-site
inspection and supervision" and "further strengthen risk
supervision" according to the framework.
China published rules in December governing the management
of an insurance fund planned for its $2.1 trillion trust
industry, a move to reduce financial risk in shadow banking.
(1 US dollar = 6.1487 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Alan Raybould)