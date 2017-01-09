BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
HONG KONG Jan 9 Morgan Stanley plans to raise its stake in its Chinese securities joint venture to 49 percent from about 33 percent, people with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday.
Reuters earlier on Monday reported that UBS Group AG was also in talks to raise its stake in its China securities joint venture to 49 percent from 25 percent.
A spokesman for Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong declined to comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Julie Zhu; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.