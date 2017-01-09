HONG KONG Jan 9 Morgan Stanley plans to raise its stake in its Chinese securities joint venture to 49 percent from about 33 percent, people with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday.

Reuters earlier on Monday reported that UBS Group AG was also in talks to raise its stake in its China securities joint venture to 49 percent from 25 percent.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong declined to comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Julie Zhu; Editing by Stephen Coates)