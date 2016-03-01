HONG KONG, March 1 Shares of Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and other major
Chinese banks in Hong Kong rose on Tuesday after the central
bank announced it was cutting the reserve requirement ratio to
pump cash into the economy.
Stocks of ICBC, China Construction Bank
and Bank of China were set to open up 1.3 percent, 1.1
percent and 1.03 percent respectively in Hong Kong.
The People's Bank of China said on Monday that it was
cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves by
50 basis points, taking the ratio to 17 percent for the biggest
lenders and injecting an estimated $100 billion worth of
long-term cash into the economy.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)