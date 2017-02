BEIJING Nov 11 China's banks should not use wealth management products to attract deposits, the country's bank regulator reiterated on Friday.

To boost lending, Chinese banks have in the past year resorted to selling high-yielding wealth products to grow their deposit base.

Beijing has repeatedly chastised such behavior, but the government's tough rhetoric has so far not dented growth in China's small but booming wealth management market.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission made its latest remarks in a statement published on its website. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)