SHANGHAI Nov 17 The head of China's
banking regulator has told banks to temporarily halt sales of
short-term wealth management products to reduce volatility in
market liquidity, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
Banks often turn to short-term products to collect deposits
to meet regulatory requirements at quarter-end.
Chinese Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) Chairman Shang
Fulin said he was worried about the risks such moves posed to
market liquidity and called on banks to suspend sales of
products with maturities of less than a month, the 21st Century
Business Herald reported, citing sources.
More than just a growth area, China's wealth industry has
been used by banks to attract deposits and skirt lending
restrictions to the chagrin of Beijing, which is seeking to
control lending to manage inflation.
In early October, the government signed off on a set of
rules for the small but booming wealth management sector to
temper rapid growth and prevent banks from exploiting loopholes.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that
China's biggest commercial banks faced systemic risks if a
combination of credit, property, currency and yield curve shocks
that could be withstood in isolation were to occur
together.
