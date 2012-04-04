April 4 When Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao talks
about busting a bank monopoly, he may be thinking of modest
financial reforms, not a dismantling of the Big Four state-owned
banks.
His comments on Tuesday were blunt: the big banks reap
profits "far too easily" and operate like a monopoly that needs
to be broken in order to speed the flow of money to loan-hungry
smaller businesses.
Reuters contacted five of China's largest banks to see how
Wen's remarks were received. There was little concern that a
major policy shift was imminent, especially when the Communist
Party is only months away from a once-a-decade power handover,
which includes replacing Wen.
"Wen has one year left (in his term)," said a Chinese state
banker who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity
of the topic. "This is a task for the next generation of
leaders. It cannot be accomplished within one year."
The Big Four banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of
China and China Construction Bank,
account for about 40 percent of China's total loans.
They have come under criticism for earning fat profits while
small businesses scramble for financing.
Last year, the top four banks earned net profits totalling
$99 billion, more than double at their U.S. equivalent -
Citibank, J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo.
The large banks tend to direct most of their lending toward
fellow state-owned enterprises, but China increasingly relies on
smaller private firms for job creation and economic growth.
The big banks wield formidable political power. Top
executives are appointed by the Communist Party's Organisation
Department and hold a rank equivalent to a cabinet
vice-minister.
That means any aggressive form of monopoly busting, akin to
the U.S. government's dismantling of the "Ma Bell" telephone
company in the 1980s, would require widespread political support
and that does not appear to be in place.
Judging from Wen's past remarks on financial reform, his
answer to unblocking lending likely involves more modest
measures such as encouraging the development of local banks and
deepening credit markets to give borrowers choices other than
traditional bank loans.
That could open up the flow of lending to smaller businesses
without posing a serious threat to the Big Four.
Wen has long been known as a reform-minded leader and has
been outspoken on the need to modernise China's financial system
to help sustain economic growth. His views are not always shared
by the rest of the leadership in Beijing, and it was unclear
whether Tuesday's comments reflected a broader consensus.
Neither Xinhua, the state-owned news organization, nor the
People's Daily, the main Communist Party newspaper, reported
Wen's latest remarks, which could be an indication that they do
not reflect the rest of the leadership's thinking.
This wasn't the first time Wen has spoken of loosening the
big banks' grip on lending. On Jan. 30, he said the government
needed to "break monopolies" that block private capital from
coming into the financial sector.
He also promoted a pilot programme in Wenzhou, a city that
has been a hotbed of entrepreneurism but also risky lending
schemes, to encourage private investment in local banks and set
up loan companies as a way to expand borrowing options.
Wen may feel emboldened to push his reform agenda harder
after last month's ouster of rising star Bo Xilai who had made
no secret of his ambitions to enter the inner circle of the
ruling Communist Party.
His downfall followed oblique criticism by Wen which has
raised questions over whether the more traditional, state
dominated economic model that Bo promoted would be able to
survive him.
"Market economists have been talking about reforms for many
years and Premier Wen will push ahead for it this year," said
Jian Chang, a China economist with Barclays Capital in Hong
Kong. "The progress will be steady and gradual, and starts with
trials... It cannot happen overnight."
