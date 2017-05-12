BEIJING May 12 China's bank wealth management
products totalled 30 trillion yuan ($4.35 trillion) in value at
the end of April, an official with the banking regulator said on
Friday.
Banks held 4.2 trillion yuan of interbank certificate of
deposits at the end of April, up almost 70 billion yuan from
end-March, Xiao Yuanqi, chief of prudent regulation bureau of
China Banking Regulatory Commission, told a news briefing.
Banks' interbank investments totalled 37 trillion yuan at
end-April, while entrusted loans were 13.83 trillion yuan.
($1 = 6.9022 Chinese yuan)
