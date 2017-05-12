BEIJING May 12 China's bank wealth management products totalled 30 trillion yuan ($4.35 trillion) in value at the end of April, an official with the banking regulator said on Friday.

Banks held 4.2 trillion yuan of interbank certificate of deposits at the end of April, up almost 70 billion yuan from end-March, Xiao Yuanqi, chief of prudent regulation bureau of China Banking Regulatory Commission, told a news briefing.

Banks' interbank investments totalled 37 trillion yuan at end-April, while entrusted loans were 13.83 trillion yuan.

($1 = 6.9022 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)