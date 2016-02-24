BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SHANGHAI Feb 24 China's Baoding Tianwei Group said it has defaulted on 1 billion yuan ($153.0 million) worth of bonds maturing on Wednesday due to continuous losses, capital shortages and asset freezes.
The firm, a subsidiary of state-owned China South Industries Group Corporation, said in a statement published on the website of the interbank China Foreign Exchange Trade System that it hasn't been able to pay principal and interest on the five-year bonds.
Baoding Tianwei, the first Chinese state-owned company to default on its onshore bonds last year, said on Wednesday it has applied for bankruptcy and is in the process of restructuring. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.