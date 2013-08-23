SHANGHAI Aug 23 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel
, the country's biggest listed steelmaker by market
value, posted a 61 percent fall in first-half net profit on
narrowing margins.
Net profit was 3.7 billion yuan ($604.47 million) in
January-to-June, the Shanghai-based company said in a filing to
the Shanghai stock exchange on Friday. Two analysts on an
average were expecting a net profit of 3.46 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.1211 Chinese yuan)
