SHANGHAI Nov 11 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel will cut its main product prices for December bookings, the company said on Friday, a move reflecting the weakness in steel demand in the final month of 2011.

The company plans to slash hot-rolled coil prices by 200 yuan ($32) per tonne and cold-rolled coil prices by 300 yuan per tonne, after it kept its main steel product prices unchanged in November from October.

The firm, also known as Baosteel, is the country's biggest listed steelmaker and its pricing is often seen as a barometer of China's steel industry. ($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada)