By Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel will cut its main product prices for December bookings, the company said on Friday, a move reflecting the weakness in steel demand in the final month of 2011.

The company, also known as Baosteel, plans to slash hot-rolled coil prices by 200 yuan ($32) per tonne and cold-rolled coil prices by 300 yuan per tonne, after it kept its main steel product prices unchanged in November from October.

Baosteel's move, in line with market expectations, will include providing more discounts to its customers by a few hundreds of yuan, market players said, after its major peers such as Wuhan Steel already sliced prices for November to cope with sluggish demand.

"This is a delayed price cut as it kept November prices flat when steel spot prices fell largely since mid-September to October," said Hu Yanping, an analyst with industry consultancy Custeel.com.

Chinese steel demand has been declining since September as consumers, such as auto makers and manufacturing plants, have increasingly felt the impact of Beijing's slew of tightening moves to curb inflation, with full easing still not in sight.

Car sales in China in October fell 7.5 percent from the previous month, with the sentiment for the once-sizzling China auto market mixed.

China's daily crude steel output in October fell to its lowest level since December 2010 as mills across the country closed for repairs in an attempt to head off a collapse in demand.

"With the outlook for car sales uncertain, and weak performance for other manufacturing sectors, Baosteel has had to cut prices to stem falling orders," Hu added.

The firm is the country's biggest listed steelmaker and its pricing is often seen as a barometer of China's steel industry.

Baosteel also cut heavy plate prices by 300 yuan per tonne and electrical steel by around 400 yuan per tonne.

