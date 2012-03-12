BEIJING, March 12 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd said in a notice on Monday that it will keep prices of its major products unchanged in April.

The company raised March prices for hot- and cold-rolled steel by 150 yuan ($23.77) per tonne in anticipation of a seasonal recovery in demand.

Baosteel's pricing moves are regarded as a bellwether for the industry, and its decision not to adjust prices reflects widespread uncertainty about demand going into the second quarter.

($1 = 6.3107 yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)