* Losses not expected despite "most difficult" Q3
* Iron ore costs to fall further but steel price rebound
unlikely
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Aug 29 Baoshan Iron and Steel
, China's biggest listed steelmaker, expects the
third quarter to be the "most difficult" of the year, but the
company should avoid any losses over the period, executives said
on Wednesday.
The company, also known as Baosteel, earned profits of 2.38
billion yuan ($374.63 million) in the first half of the year,
down 53 percent from a year earlier, its performance hit by
sluggish demand and persistent overproduction in the Chinese
steel sector, the world's biggest.
"We won't face losses, (but) according to current forecasts,
the third quarter will be the most difficult period of the
year," general manager Ma Guoqiang said during an online
shareholder briefing.
The chairman of Baosteel's board of directors, He Wenbo,
said at the same online briefing that steel prices were unlikely
to recover in the second half of 2012, adding that despite the
rapid fall in iron ore prices, domestic steel firms were still
facing "huge cost pressures" with steel prices having fallen
even more.
Rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange are
at their lowest level since the futures were launched in 2009,
and sluggish Chinese demand has curbed appetite for iron ore,
pushing prices down to their lowest level since late 2009.
Ma said the company expected iron ore prices to fall further
during the rest of the year, with steel demand still weak and
domestic mills likely to schedule most of their overhauls.
But he added that Baosteel's complete dependence on overseas
iron ore supplies gave it an advantage compared with those
rivals that sourced ore from more expensive domestic mines.
"Compared to other domestic mills our cost advantages are
even better, firstly because of our geographical advantages, and
secondly because of our grasp of the iron ore market and our
strengthened inventory management," he said.
BOOSTING CONFIDENCE
Baosteel's management faced a flurry of questions from
pessimistic shareholders about the company's costly new
10-million tonne per annum steel project in Zhanjiang, in
Guangdong province, as well as its plans to relocate from its
long-term home of Shanghai.
But they were especially preoccupied by a share buyback
scheme announced by the company on Monday.
The company said it was prepared to spend as much as 5
billion yuan to repurchase shares and boost market sentiment,
but many shareholders complained that the buying price of 5 yuan
per share was too low.
During the online conference, the company insisted the price
was fair, adding that the buyback would be financed with the
proceeds earned from the sale of its stainless steel and special
steel units to its parent company, the Baosteel Group, earlier
this year.
Baosteel's chairman He said these were difficult times for
the Chinese steel industry as a whole, with demand growth at its
lowest point in a decade.
Weak growth has eroded demand from key downstream sectors
like real estate and automobiles, but the Chinese steel sector
is also struggling with long-term structural issues including
chronic overcapacity, which it needed to solve quickly, He said.
Fitch Ratings said in a note on Wednesday that despite
falling demand, the damaging levels of overproduction were
likely to persist, with larger steel mills trying to maintain
market share and their smaller rivals taking advantage of
falling raw material prices.
China has long sought to force the closure of smaller,
privately owned mills and aims to put 60 percent of total crude
steel capacity in the hands of its 10 biggest steel firms by
2015. He suggested the struggles in the sector could help
advance consolidation plans.
"I believe that the next 10 years will be a golden age for
the restructuring of the Chinese steel sector," he said.
($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)