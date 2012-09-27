(Corrects first para to show Baosteel is China's biggest listed
steelmaker)
SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
(Baosteel), China's biggest listed steelmaker, said
on Thursday it would suspend production at a steel plant in
Shanghai as a result of losses.
The plant in Shanghai's Luojing district has been making
losses due to weak demand and high costs, the firm said in a
statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, responding to a
previous media report.
Baosteel bought the plant for 14 billion yuan ($2.22
billion) in 2008, the China Securities Journal reported.
($1 = 6.3020 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)