SHANGHAI, March 20 Baosteel Group Corp's metal
packaging unit, whose clients include beverage makers such as
Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, is planning an
initial public offering in Shanghai, the China Business News
reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified company officials.
Shanghai Baosteel Packaging Co Ltd, which counts IDG Capital
Partners and a private equity arm of Citic Securities Co Ltd
as investors, needs capital for expansion, the
newspaper said.
Established in 2004, the company has total assets exceeding
1 billion yuan ($158.15 million) and aims to generate 10 billion
yuan in sales by the end of 2015, according to the article.
Baosteel Packaging has not determined the timing and size of
the IPO, but has drawn up a preliminary plan to list in
Shanghai, the newspaper reported.
Baosteel Group is China's biggest steelmaker and has four
listed units - Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, Shanghai
Baosight Software Co Ltd, Xinjiang Ba Yi Iron &
Steel Co Ltd and Sgis Songshan Co Ltd.
($1 = 6.3233 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Chris
Lewis)