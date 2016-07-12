SHANGHAI, July 12 China's Baosteel Group, the
country's second-biggest steelmaker, plans to cut 9.2 million
tonnes of crude steel capacity between 2016 and 2018, as part of
its efforts to push for supply-side reform and cut overcapacity,
it said on its website on Tuesday.
The capacity shutdowns will include facilities in its
flagship plant in Shanghai and branches outside of the city. The
company will not resume production after the closures, it added.
The company produced 36.11 million tonnes of crude steel
output in 2015, according to its website.
