SHANGHAI, Sept 13 China's top listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel will raise its main steel product prices for October bookings, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, usually known as Baosteel, led its domestic peers in price increases for September bookings in anticipation of improving demand in the traditional consumption season.

Hot-rolled coil prices will be 60 yuan ($9) per tonne higher while prices for cold-rolled coil prices will go up 50 yuan per tonne for basic grade.

Baosteel's net profits fell 37 percent in the first half of 2011, and the company's poor performance was partly blamed on soaring raw material prices.

However, the China Iron & Steel Association warned that demand for flat steel products will see little growth in the months ahead, suggesting major state-owned steel companies may continue to suffer squeezing profit margins for the remaining course of this year. ($1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)