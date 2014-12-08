SHANGHAI Dec 8 China's Baoshan Iron & Steel will keep prices of its main steel products unchanged in December, it said on Monday.

The company will keep most steel product prices unchanged but will cut the price of cold-rolled coil for automaking by 100 yuan($16) a tonne.

Baosteel's pricing moves normally set the tone for the industry.

($1 = 6.1725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)