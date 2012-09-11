(Adds analyst comments)
* Baosteel, Wuhan Steel keeps October prices flat
* A move keen to stabilise the tumbling market
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 11 Baoshan Iron and Steel
, China's largest listed steelmaker, will roll over
its September steel prices to October after three straight
months of cuts, a move some analysts said was aimed at
stabilising a market hit by weak demand.
Baosteel's pricing decisions usually set the tone for the
rest of the market, and its cuts last month were matched by most
other big steelmakers which have been hit by the slowdown in the
world's second largest economy.
The company, known as Baosteel, said on Tuesday it would
keep prices for hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil unchanged
for October from September.
Wuhan Iron & Steel preceded Baosteel by telling
clients on Monday that it was keeping product prices steady in
October, traders said.
"Wuhan Steel was the first to make the move this time, in a
desperate move to stabilise the market and hope other mills will
follow," said Cheng Xubao, analyst with industry consultancy
Custeel.com in Beijing.
"But prices are still up to demand and the overall economic
environment."
Baosteel said during an online briefing to shareholders in
late August that the third quarter was likely to be the "most
difficult" of the year as a result of tepid demand and falling
domestic steel product prices.
China Metallurgical News, an industry journal affiliated
with the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), warned last
week of the impact of a "vicious price war" on China's already
fragile steel sector.
The paper said in an editorial that no steel firm appears
willing to make the production cuts necessary to shore up
prices, preferring instead to try to undercut their rivals by
slashing prices, waiving freight costs or even allowing traders
to pay in installments.
According to the latest CISA data, daily Chinese steel
production stood at 1.872 million tonnes over the Aug. 21-31
period, down 3 percent compared to the previous 10 days.
Many traders hope that the worst is now over for the steel
sector, particularly after the government announced that it
would spend more than $150 billion on a new round of
infrastructure projects.
News of the stimulus has driven Shanghai steel rebar futures
out of the doldrums temporarily, and the most-traded October
contract has lost 1 percent on Tuesday after surging 7
percent in the past two sessions. Prices remain 20 percent lower
than their 2012 peak set in April.
