Airbus CEO says Pratt & Whitney needs to improve on A320neo engine
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
SHANGHAI Oct 23 Inner Mongolia-based Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Co, China's top rare earths producer, will halt some of its smelting and separation operations for a month in an effort to stabilise slumping prices, it said on Tuesday.
Domestic prices of rare earths, a group of 17 metals which are used in products from smartphones and wind turbines to hybrid cars, have tumbled by around 50 percent since the start of the year as a global economic slowdown hits demand.
"Demand for rare earths has weakened in the second half on the back of the economic slowdown, causing a sustained fall in prices," Baotou said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
"To stabilise the market and balance supply and demand, Baotou will halt its smelting and separation of some units from Oct. 23." it said.
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent increase in full-year core profit (Ebitda) to 7.8 billion euros ($8.2 billion), below a target for a 6 percent increase, after it was hit by the lower value of the pound.
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)