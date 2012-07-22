(Recasts with new death toll, adds details)
BEIJING, July 22 The Chinese capital's heaviest
rainstorm in six decades killed at least 37 people, flooded
streets and stranded 80,000 people at the main airport, state
media and the government said on Sunday.
The storm, which started on Saturday afternoon and continued
late into the night, flooded major roads and sent torrents of
water tumbling down steps into underpasses.
The Beijing city government said on its official microblog
at least 37 people had died, including 25 drowned, six crushed
in collapsing homes, five electrocuted and one struck by
lightning.
More than 500 flights were cancelled at Beijing's Capital
International Airport, the Beijing News added.
The subway system was largely unaffected by the floods but
was swamped with people desperate to get home and unable to use
cars, buses or taxis.
The city received about 170 mm (6.7 inches) of rain on
average, but one township in Fangshan District to Beijing's west
was hit by 460 mm (18.1 inches), Xinhua news agency said.
The Beijing city government said on its website
(www.beijing.gov.cn) it was working to get the metropolis back
on its feet, and warned people to prepare for further bad
weather.
"The weather forecasters say that from late July to early
September this city is prone to flooding, and there could be
further large-scale storms or extreme weather," it said.
Many residents took to China's popular microblogging site
Sina Weibo to post dramatic pictures of the storm. Some
complained the city should have been prepared, especially as the
government had issued a severe storm warning the day before.
"It was forecast early on that Beijing would get torrential
rain, so why were pumps and other facilities not prepared in
time?" complained one user.
The clouds had at least one silver lining.
The official pollution index, which had showed an unhealthy
rating before the storm hit, registered "excellent" on Sunday,
with the air noticeably free of its normal acrid smell.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Andrew Roche)