British insurer says Chairman Admiral Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
MOSCOW Nov 24 Belarusian Potash Company (BPC) said on Thursday it had signed a new memorandum of cooperation with China's CNOOC for the next three years.
BPC said the document provided the delivery of 1.5 million of tonnes of potash fertilisers to China in 2017-2019. (reporting by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
LONDON, Jan 25 Investment bank Credit Suisse and Universities Superannuation Scheme have agreed a deal to provide senior debt finance to funds active in the growing direct-lending market.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.