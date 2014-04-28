April 28 Shenzhen China Bicycle Co Holdings Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit at 1.58 billion yuan ($252.65 million) versus net loss of 52.4 million yuan previous year, due to disposal of assets and liquidation of debts in the course of restructuring

* Says Q1 net profit at 354,354.8 yuan versus net loss of 26.65 million yuan previous year

