UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Shenzhen China Bicycle Co Holdings Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit at 1.58 billion yuan ($252.65 million) versus net loss of 52.4 million yuan previous year, due to disposal of assets and liquidation of debts in the course of restructuring
* Says Q1 net profit at 354,354.8 yuan versus net loss of 26.65 million yuan previous year
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/fab88v, link.reuters.com/gab88v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2536 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources